Gerber LLC Grows Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Gerber LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $61.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.