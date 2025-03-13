Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

