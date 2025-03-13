JPL Wealth Management LLC Invests $663,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

