Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 2/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 2/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) on 2/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 2/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 2/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 2/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 2/12/2025.

Intel Stock Up 4.6 %

Intel stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

