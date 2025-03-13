Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Now – March 12th

OSI Systems, NVE, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Clene, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares in companies that develop and manufacture products or solutions utilizing nanotechnology, which involves manipulating matter at an atomic or molecular scale — typically at dimensions below 100 nanometers. These stocks offer investors exposure to innovative industries, including electronics, medicine, energy, and materials science, where advancements in nanoscale engineering drive new product development and technological breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSIS traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Shares of NVEC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The company has a market cap of $315.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

Shares of BDRX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 202,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,478. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 59,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,032. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 507,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,920. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Clene (CLNNW)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of Clene stock remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. Clene has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNNW

Featured Articles