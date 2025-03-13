Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clean Harbors (CLH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) recently:

3/5/2025 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $256.00 to $254.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $284.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $268.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $256.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $195.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.04. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas acquired 1,050 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.38 per share, for a total transaction of $200,949.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,668.44. The trade was a 4.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,123.52. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649 shares of company stock valued at $738,519. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

