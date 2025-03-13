Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 996 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,544,000 after purchasing an additional 705,076 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,990,000 after buying an additional 692,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 126,531.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 678,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,991,000 after buying an additional 678,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $822.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $779.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $829.78 and a 200-day moving average of $845.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

