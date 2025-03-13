ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $6.77 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

