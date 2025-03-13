Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XJH. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 580.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XJH stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

