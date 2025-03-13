ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Makes New $47.95 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,382,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,948,000. JD.com makes up approximately 1.7% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of JD.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

