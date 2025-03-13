Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 2,422 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of NetApp worth $16,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 475,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 147,294 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NetApp by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,224. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.6 %

NetApp Announces Dividend

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.69. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

Get Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.