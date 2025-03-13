Natural Investments LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $110.87 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $118.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

