Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,426,000 after acquiring an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,926,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 660.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after buying an additional 1,784,131 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after buying an additional 389,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after buying an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $61.97 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.