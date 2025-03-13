Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $104.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $583,092.16. This represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,635.15. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,308 shares of company stock worth $8,296,166 in the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roku from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.71.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

