Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Position Lowered by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 6.4% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $22,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

