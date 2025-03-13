Vestcor Inc Sells 2,292 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,862 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $438.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $515.00 price objective on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $563.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

