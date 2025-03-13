Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,761 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $60,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $1,388,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 198.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $316.49 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

