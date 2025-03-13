Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

