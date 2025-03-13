Truist Financial Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Hold

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $105.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $114.00. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 33,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

