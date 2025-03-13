Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS FTCO opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Fortitude Gold has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.