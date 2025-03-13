Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 832,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Prestige Wealth Price Performance

NASDAQ:PWM opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Prestige Wealth has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

Get Prestige Wealth alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Wealth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prestige Wealth stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of Prestige Wealth at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.