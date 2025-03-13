Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $51,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,859 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $791.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $613.81 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $663.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

