Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 13th total of 494,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.91.
About Pantheon Resources
