Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,700 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 13th total of 494,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,109,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Pantheon Resources stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Pantheon Resources has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.91.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

