Contrasting Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and Benchmark Energy (OTCMKTS:BMRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and Benchmark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 7.25% 39.42% 7.93% Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CSG Systems International and Benchmark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 6 0 2.86 Benchmark Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CSG Systems International presently has a consensus target price of $71.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given CSG Systems International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Benchmark Energy.

91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and Benchmark Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.20 billion 1.46 $86.85 million $3.04 20.00 Benchmark Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Energy.

Volatility & Risk

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Energy has a beta of 3.86, suggesting that its share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Benchmark Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Benchmark Energy

Benchmark Energy Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energy Partners LLC, buys industrial grade glycerin and sells it to boiler plants as an alternative bunker fuel in the United States and internationally. The company offers crude and refined glycerin, a co-product of biodiesel production used in various industrial and commercial applications, such as power, energy, and boiler operations, as well as in the de-icing process and manufacturing of animal feed. It has a strategic relationship with the University of North Dakota (UND) to utilize industrial grade glycerin as an additive to the UND coal-burning plant. The company is based in Coldspring, Texas.

