iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.45 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.49.

