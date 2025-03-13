Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $395,000 Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 987,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,751,000 after buying an additional 155,523 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 35,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDRR stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

