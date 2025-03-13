iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

EWL opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

