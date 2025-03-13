Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,558,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,782 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. PGGM Investments owned 1.96% of Americold Realty Trust worth $118,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3,946.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

