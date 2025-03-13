SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Balanced Wealth Group LLC

Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Balanced Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.