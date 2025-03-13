Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Lowered to Equal Weight Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,997,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,333,000 after buying an additional 586,626 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,062,000 after buying an additional 3,983,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,360,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051,379 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 6,335,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

