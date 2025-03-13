141,981 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Madison Investment Advisors LLC

Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141,981 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,319,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,669 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after purchasing an additional 64,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $124.18 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.19.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

