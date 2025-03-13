BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 432,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 131,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.54 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
