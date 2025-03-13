BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,101 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $16,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,205,000 after acquiring an additional 502,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 432,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,403,000 after acquiring an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 131,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $70.54 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $747.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.05 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. StockNews.com raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at $896,119.90. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

