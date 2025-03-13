Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $243.32 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

Douglas Elliman Stock Up 8.6 %

NYSE:DOUG opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.