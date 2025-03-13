Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $243.32 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.
Douglas Elliman Stock Up 8.6 %
NYSE:DOUG opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Elliman
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Dividends Are Rising: 3 Foreign Stocks Boosting Payouts
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- American Express: A Deep Discount Investors Shouldn’t Ignore
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Nu Holdings: Is Brazil’s Fintech Leader a Buy at This Discount?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.