O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,746,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,309.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,286.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,222.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,389.05.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total value of $326,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,001.07. This trade represents a 20.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock worth $10,409,618 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

