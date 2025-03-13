IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 4.3 %

MTUM opened at $199.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $229.77.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

