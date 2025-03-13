CFO4Life Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

