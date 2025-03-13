JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Shares Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 55,910.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 6.81% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 124,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $613,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBND stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.19. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $55.06.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

