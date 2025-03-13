8,263 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,160,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,658,000 after buying an additional 181,695 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,634,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 37,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 422,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,967,000 after purchasing an additional 121,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.74 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.