Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $476.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,044 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.64% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $476,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

DGRO stock opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

