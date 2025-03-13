20,188 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

