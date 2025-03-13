iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.85% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $312,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,598 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

