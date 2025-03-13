Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $364.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $364,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWD stock opened at $183.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $168.85 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.