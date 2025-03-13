Madison Wealth Partners Inc Invests $231,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

