Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,845 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.70% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $237,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 578,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,707 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

