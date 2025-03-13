CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,387,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $346.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.