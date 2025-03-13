Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Elite Life Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Elite Life Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elite Life Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,581,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,531 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,979,000 after acquiring an additional 473,940 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,627,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after acquiring an additional 171,411 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,180,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,105 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

