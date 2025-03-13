SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $145,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $137.76.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

