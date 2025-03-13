Impact Capital Partners LLC Invests $780,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 660.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total value of $925,700.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

WTS opened at $208.91 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $232.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

