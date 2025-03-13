Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 807,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,732,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.67% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown by 156.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $88.78 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.21%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

