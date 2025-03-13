Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 9,948 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.55% of Medpace worth $56,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medpace by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,885,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after acquiring an additional 133,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $324.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.01 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

